The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has strategically launched a new recruitment effort targeting Iranians by posting Farsi-language instructions on various social media platforms. This initiative coincides with an intensifying U.S. military presence in the Middle East, heightening the stakes of potential conflict.

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump expressed a firm stance against allowing Iran, labeled by him as the world's biggest sponsor of terrorism, to develop nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran firmly denies such ambitions. Contacting the CIA securely via disposable devices and trusted VPNs is advised for those inside Iran willing to provide valuable information.

Negotiations led by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, are scheduled for Thursday in Geneva. Failure to agree on Tehran's nuclear program could trigger military action or further escalate tensions following Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests.