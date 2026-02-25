Karnataka's Political Dynamics: Shivakumar's Delhi Visit and MLA Cabinet Aspirations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that he plans to visit New Delhi to consult with Congress leadership. Addressing the media, he confirmed scheduled meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, along with the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's forthcoming visit to Bengaluru.

Shivakumar clarified, 'I don't need permission to go to Delhi. I have multiple educational ventures to attend to and will simultaneously engage with party leaders.' This statement follows a request from 31 Congress MLAs urging party brass to induct new lawmakers into the state cabinet.

The legislators' letter emphasized the public's desire for young representation, highlighting the election of 38 first-time Congress MLAs. Echoing this sentiment, Mantar Gowda, the Congress MLA from Kodagu, reiterated the call for such inclusions, stressing it as a non-mandatory but essential consideration.