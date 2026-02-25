Meghalaya Takes Bold Steps Against Rising HIV Cases
Meghalaya leads India in HIV caseload with over 10,000 patients in treatment. Health Minister Shylla announced a Rs 25-crore intervention plan. The state faces challenges like stigma and confidentiality provisions but aims to increase awareness and testing with support from local stakeholders and government initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning development, Meghalaya has emerged as the Indian state with the highest HIV caseload, with over 10,000 patients currently receiving treatment. Health Minister W Shylla informed the Assembly that a significant Rs 25-crore five-year intervention plan has been approved to tackle this pressing issue.
Minister Shylla emphasized the challenges posed by confidentiality provisions and social stigma, which impede testing and treatment efforts. Despite these hurdles, the state is intensifying awareness campaigns and expanding testing centers to boost treatment uptake, with support from community stakeholders and a committed government.
In a bid to strengthen interventions, the National AIDS Control Organisation has sanctioned additional funds. Despite the hurdles, Shylla conveyed hope by stating, "HIV is no longer a death sentence," and highlighted efforts to ensure patients lead dignified lives through improved healthcare infrastructure and community support.
ALSO READ
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Health Update: All Is Well
Sharad Pawar Discharged: Health Stable and Recovering Well
People all over world adopting yoga for stress-free and healthy lifestyle: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.
Regular exercise, appropriate diet and balanced lifestyle important for maintaining health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashta.
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.