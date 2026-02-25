Left Menu

Meghalaya Takes Bold Steps Against Rising HIV Cases

Meghalaya leads India in HIV caseload with over 10,000 patients in treatment. Health Minister Shylla announced a Rs 25-crore intervention plan. The state faces challenges like stigma and confidentiality provisions but aims to increase awareness and testing with support from local stakeholders and government initiatives.

In a concerning development, Meghalaya has emerged as the Indian state with the highest HIV caseload, with over 10,000 patients currently receiving treatment. Health Minister W Shylla informed the Assembly that a significant Rs 25-crore five-year intervention plan has been approved to tackle this pressing issue.

Minister Shylla emphasized the challenges posed by confidentiality provisions and social stigma, which impede testing and treatment efforts. Despite these hurdles, the state is intensifying awareness campaigns and expanding testing centers to boost treatment uptake, with support from community stakeholders and a committed government.

In a bid to strengthen interventions, the National AIDS Control Organisation has sanctioned additional funds. Despite the hurdles, Shylla conveyed hope by stating, "HIV is no longer a death sentence," and highlighted efforts to ensure patients lead dignified lives through improved healthcare infrastructure and community support.

