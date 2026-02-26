High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's election victory in the 2020 Patparganj assembly polls. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia informed Pratap Chandra, the appellant, that his appeal was inadmissible in the high court and should be filed in the Supreme Court as per the Representation of the People Act.

Chandra, who contested against Sisodia under the Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party banner, claimed electoral discrepancies including continued campaigning by parties during the silence period and alleged that Sisodia failed to disclose a previous FIR against him in his nomination papers. However, the court ruled that Chandra only presented 'general allegations' and lacked the concrete material facts required by law to uphold his petition.

Consequently, Chandra withdrew his appeal and accepted the high court's decision. Sisodia had secured 70,163 votes compared to Chandra's 95 votes in the assembly polls. The court emphasized that challenges regarding election results must follow the legal pathway to the Supreme Court for further adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)