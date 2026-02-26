Left Menu

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

The Delhi High Court rejected an appeal challenging AAP leader Manish Sisodia's election in the 2020 assembly polls. The court stated that the appeal should be pursued in the Supreme Court under the Representation of the People Act. The petitioner, who alleged electoral misconduct, withdrew the appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:30 IST
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's election victory in the 2020 Patparganj assembly polls. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia informed Pratap Chandra, the appellant, that his appeal was inadmissible in the high court and should be filed in the Supreme Court as per the Representation of the People Act.

Chandra, who contested against Sisodia under the Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party banner, claimed electoral discrepancies including continued campaigning by parties during the silence period and alleged that Sisodia failed to disclose a previous FIR against him in his nomination papers. However, the court ruled that Chandra only presented 'general allegations' and lacked the concrete material facts required by law to uphold his petition.

Consequently, Chandra withdrew his appeal and accepted the high court's decision. Sisodia had secured 70,163 votes compared to Chandra's 95 votes in the assembly polls. The court emphasized that challenges regarding election results must follow the legal pathway to the Supreme Court for further adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

 India
3
Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

 India
4
Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026