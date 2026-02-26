Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Hosts National Kayachikitsa Training in Karnataka

Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) conducted a two-day intensive training programme on Kayachikitsa — the core discipline of Ayurvedic internal medicine — from February 23 to 24, 2026, at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) College of Ayurveda & Hospital.

The programme brought together leading academicians, clinicians and Ayurveda practitioners in a focused effort to strengthen clinical expertise and modern relevance of classical Ayurvedic therapeutics.

Strengthening Clinical Competence in Ayurvedic Internal Medicine

Kayachikitsa, one of the eight principal branches of Ayurveda, deals with the diagnosis and management of systemic diseases through holistic treatment approaches including herbal formulations, Panchakarma, dietetics and lifestyle interventions.

The training programme was designed to enhance both academic depth and practical clinical competencies, with special emphasis on contemporary applications of classical principles in managing lifestyle disorders, metabolic diseases and chronic illnesses.

Participants engaged in expert-led lectures, case-based discussions and interactive academic sessions aimed at bridging theory with evidence-informed clinical practice.

Distinguished Leadership at Inaugural Session

The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior leaders from academia and Ayurveda institutions, including:

Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth

Prof. Prasanna Narasimha Rao, Director, SDM Ayurveda Institutes, SDM Educational Society, Ujire

Dr. Shailaja Uppinakuduru, Principal, SDM College of Ayurveda & Hospital, Hassan

Dr. B. G. Gopinath, Former Professor & Head, Department of Kayachikitsa, Government Ayurveda Medical College, Mysuru, and Former Dean, Sri Sri Ayurveda Medical College, Bengaluru

The presence of senior educators and administrators underscored the national significance of capacity-building initiatives in Ayurveda education and practice.

Expert Faculty Deliver Advanced Sessions

The academic sessions were delivered by eminent experts in Kayachikitsa, including:

Dr. Totad Muttappa, Head, Department of Kayachikitsa, SDM Ayurveda College & Hospital, Hassan

Dr. Veena G. Rao, Professor of Kayachikitsa, JSS Ayurveda Medical College, Mysuru

Vd. S. N. Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Maganbhai Adenwala Mahagujarat Ayurved University

Sessions focused on advanced diagnostic approaches, therapeutic planning, integrative case management strategies and recent developments in Ayurvedic internal medicine.

Advancing Standardised and Evidence-Based Practice

The programme aligns with broader efforts to standardise Ayurvedic education, promote evidence-based clinical practice and strengthen institutional collaboration across Ayurveda colleges in India.

By hosting structured training initiatives, RAV continues to play a pivotal role in upskilling practitioners and reinforcing the scientific and clinical foundations of Ayurveda in the context of modern healthcare challenges.

Participants described the programme as an opportunity to deepen classical understanding while adapting treatment protocols to contemporary disease patterns.

With rising global interest in traditional and integrative medicine systems, initiatives such as this training programme are seen as critical to building a skilled, research-oriented and clinically confident Ayurveda workforce.