BRO Restores Key North Sikkim Axis, 400-ft Taram Chu Bridge Opened

In a major boost to connectivity in India’s strategic northeastern frontier, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth inaugurated the restored Chungthang–Lachen axis and a 400-foot Bailey Suspension Taram Chu Bridge in North Sikkim, rebuilt by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after successive natural disasters.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in post-disaster recovery following devastating cloudbursts in May–June 2025, Cyclone Remal in June 2024, and the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of October 2023 that severely damaged road infrastructure across the region.

Massive Restoration Drive After Multiple Disasters

To re-establish critical Lines of Communication (LoC) in the high-altitude terrain, BRO undertook an extensive reconstruction effort under Project Swastik.

Key achievements include:

Clearance of 96 landslides

Construction of four major bridges

Repair of two additional bridges

Eight kilometres of fresh formation cutting

Creation of multiple diversions to bypass unstable slopes and sinking zones

These efforts followed the reopening of the 7.5 km Naga–Toong stretch in October 2025, which had already restored partial connectivity in the region.

With the completion of the 28-km Chungthang–Lachen road and the newly constructed Taram Chu Bridge, full connectivity along the axis has now been re-established.

Strategic and Civil Significance

North Sikkim holds both strategic military importance and critical civilian value, serving as a lifeline for remote communities and security forces stationed in high-altitude sectors.

The restored axis will:

Facilitate troop and logistics movement

Improve access to border areas

Ensure uninterrupted supply chains

Support tourism and local economic activities

Enhance emergency response capability

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth described the assets as pivotal to the region’s infrastructure resilience and local well-being.

He commended the BRO for its engineering excellence and sustained commitment under challenging climatic and geological conditions.

Aligning with ‘Atmanirbhar Sikkim – Viksit Bharat’

The restoration aligns with the ‘Atmanirbhar Sikkim – Viksit Bharat Vision’ articulated by the Chief Minister of Sikkim, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, resilience and economic growth in the Himalayan state.

High-altitude infrastructure projects in Sikkim often face extreme weather conditions, seismic vulnerability and fragile terrain. The completion of the Chungthang–Lachen axis underscores the government’s focus on building climate-resilient infrastructure in disaster-prone areas.

High-Level Presence at Inauguration

The ceremony was attended by:

Shri Samdup Lepcha, Minister for Social Welfare, Government of Sikkim

Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps

Shri Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General (East), BRO

Representatives from the State Administration, Indian Army and local communities

The reopening of the axis was welcomed by local residents, who described it as a lifeline reconnecting remote habitations to healthcare, markets and essential services.

Engineering Resilience in the Himalayas

BRO’s rapid restoration effort reflects increasing emphasis on resilient infrastructure development in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions. By combining swift disaster response with long-term engineering solutions, the organisation continues to play a critical role in safeguarding both national security and civilian connectivity.

The Chungthang–Lachen restoration stands as a testament to India’s expanding capabilities in high-altitude infrastructure recovery and strategic road development.