Bihar's Liquor Law Debate Sparks Controversy in Legislative Council

In a fervent debate within the Bihar Legislative Council, Minister Vijay Choudhary underscored the necessity of a united political front to address issues surrounding liquor consumption in the dry state.

Choudhary refuted opposition claims about the law's effectiveness, clarifying that while the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act of 2016 doesn't impose a complete ban, it criminalizes the production and consumption of liquor. He called for cooperation among all members to ensure effective implementation of these regulations.

The session saw heated exchanges with accusations of political parties accepting donations from liquor interests surfacing. In response, Choudhary reminded the council of the law's intent to curb domestic violence cases linked to alcohol consumption since its introduction in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)