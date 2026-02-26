Left Menu

Bihar's Liquor Law Debate Sparks Controversy in Legislative Council

Bihar minister Vijay Choudhary emphasized the collective responsibility of politicians to curb liquor consumption in the state. Amid budget session debates on the prohibition's success, accusations flew across party lines about compliance and funding linked to liquor interests. The 2016 law aims to control but not completely ban alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:15 IST
In a fervent debate within the Bihar Legislative Council, Minister Vijay Choudhary underscored the necessity of a united political front to address issues surrounding liquor consumption in the dry state.

Choudhary refuted opposition claims about the law's effectiveness, clarifying that while the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act of 2016 doesn't impose a complete ban, it criminalizes the production and consumption of liquor. He called for cooperation among all members to ensure effective implementation of these regulations.

The session saw heated exchanges with accusations of political parties accepting donations from liquor interests surfacing. In response, Choudhary reminded the council of the law's intent to curb domestic violence cases linked to alcohol consumption since its introduction in 2016.

