Dr Jitendra Singh Launches India’s First State Innovation Mission in Tripura

In a landmark step toward decentralising innovation, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on February 26 launched India’s first State Innovation Mission (SIM) in Agartala, positioning Tripura at the forefront of grassroots-driven technological transformation.

Declaring that innovation must move “beyond laboratories and metropolitan corridors to districts and villages,” the Minister said the Northeast is emerging as the “New Engine” of India’s growth, with Tripura setting the pace.

A New Chapter in Cooperative Federalism

The launch ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, NITI Aayog Chairman Shri Suman Bery, Member NITI Aayog Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and senior state and central officials, along with startup founders and students.

Dr. Jitendra Singh described SIM Tripura as a natural progression of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From nearly 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) across India — with plans to scale up to 50,000 — AIM has transformed innovation from a policy concept into a nationwide movement reaching districts and small towns.

The recent Union Cabinet decision to expand AIM and promote State Innovation Missions across States and Union Territories reflects what the Minister termed the spirit of “cooperative and competitive federalism.”

Tripura’s move, he said, exemplifies the “double engine” approach — where national vision and state-level execution converge.

Tripura’s Growing Startup and MSME Ecosystem

Highlighting Tripura’s entrepreneurial progress, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the state now has over 150 registered startups, recording an average 66 percent growth in recognitions over the past five years. A significant proportion of these ventures are women-led, positioning Tripura as a leader in gender-inclusive innovation in the Northeast.

He also pointed to the state’s robust MSME base:

Over 3.13 lakh MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal

1.18 lakh formal Udyam registrations

Nearly 2 lakh micro-enterprises supported via the Udyam Assist Platform

The SIM initiative, he said, will accelerate commercialization of ideas and further boost employment generation.

Northeast: From Isolation to Integration

Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s 2014 emphasis on balanced regional development, the Minister said the Northeast has undergone transformative change over the past decade.

Improved rail and air connectivity, expanding tourism, and infrastructure growth have integrated the region more deeply into the national economy.

“The Northeast has moved from isolation to mainstream participation in India’s growth story,” he said.

Leveraging Local Strengths for National Priorities

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted Tripura’s unique natural strengths — particularly bamboo and rubber resources — as potential drivers of high-value manufacturing.

He suggested applications ranging from defence components and specialized materials to biofuel for aerospace, underscoring the importance of aligning local innovation with national strategic priorities.

National Push for Deep-Tech Innovation

The Minister outlined recent policy measures supporting research-driven enterprises, including:

A ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for deep-tech startups

Relaxation of sustainability conditions for CSIR-backed startups

A ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund to scale enterprises

India’s startup ecosystem, he noted, has grown from a few hundred startups in 2014 to over two lakh today, generating more than 21 lakh jobs — nearly half from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with substantial women participation.

Technology for Equity and Inclusion

Referring to the recent AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said governance and enterprise will increasingly be shaped by technology serving human needs.

He expressed confidence that SIM Tripura will integrate Artificial Intelligence and digital tools into state programmes, aligning with national initiatives such as Digital India and Ease of Living reforms.

“Technology must promote equity by reaching the unreached and empowering the underserved,” he said.

Innovation as a Collective Responsibility

Calling innovation a shared national mission, the Minister urged stronger public-private collaboration and wider participation from sectors previously considered closed, including nuclear energy.

He concluded that Tripura’s initiative sends a powerful message: when vision aligns with execution and policy meets participation, transformation becomes inevitable.

With SIM Tripura, India has formally entered a new phase of decentralised innovation — one where states become engines of technological growth, and opportunity expands beyond metropolitan hubs to every district and village.