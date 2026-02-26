Railways Clears ₹871-Crore Infra Push Across 4 Key Projects
The projects focus on modernising coaching maintenance depots, doubling high-density corridors and eliminating operational bottlenecks to enhance both passenger and freight capacity.
- Country:
- India
Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of strategic infrastructure projects worth over ₹871 crore across the Northern, Southern and Eastern Railway zones, reinforcing its push to build a high-capacity, future-ready rail network.
The projects focus on modernising coaching maintenance depots, doubling high-density corridors and eliminating operational bottlenecks to enhance both passenger and freight capacity.
Shri Ganganagar: ₹174.26 Crore Coach Maintenance Upgrade
Under Phase-I, Indian Railways has approved ₹174.2644 crore for the development of advanced coach maintenance facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan (North Western Railway).
With the growing introduction of LHB coaches and Vande Bharat trainsets, enhanced maintenance infrastructure has become critical.
Key works include:
-
Two 600-metre washing lines
-
Three 650-metre stabling lines
-
Two pit lines
-
One wheel lathe line
-
A 650-metre engine escape line
-
A 120m × 24m sick line shed
-
Over Head Equipment (OHE) installation
-
Automatic Coach Washing Plant
-
Synchronized jacks, forklifts and 25-tonne EOT cranes
The facility is expected to increase maintenance capacity by six additional rakes per day, improving rake turnaround and enabling new train services.
Lalgarh Depot Expansion: ₹139.68 Crore
To support expanding Vande Bharat and LHB services in the Bikaner region, Railways has sanctioned ₹139.6820 crore under Phase-II for augmenting coaching maintenance facilities at Lalgarh.
With limited expansion scope at Bikaner, Lalgarh will be developed into a modern maintenance hub.
The sanctioned works include:
-
A 600-metre washing line
-
Covered shed over four washing lines
-
Sick line extension (120m × 16m)
-
1,000 sq m service building
-
Retractable OHE installation
-
Two synchronized coach lifting systems
-
Two Automatic Coach Washing Plants
-
Two 25-tonne EOT cranes
The upgrade will enhance readiness for additional Vande Bharat trainsets and improve reliability and turnaround times.
Kerala Corridor Doubling: ₹450.59 Crore
In Southern Railway, a ₹450.59 crore project has been approved for doubling the 21.10-km Turavur–Mararikulam section on the Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor in Kerala.
The corridor handles heavy passenger traffic and port-linked freight.
The doubling will:
-
Allow nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction
-
Enable freight growth of 2.88 million tonnes per annum
-
Reduce freight train detention by 17–19 minutes
-
Cut passenger train delays by 12–15 minutes
-
Improve connectivity to Cochin Port
The project will ease congestion, enhance punctuality and support regional economic growth.
Kalipahari Bypass: ₹107.10 Crore Decongestion Plan
In Eastern Railway, a ₹107.10 crore sanction has been issued for a 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line in West Bengal.
Currently, trains between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway must enter Asansol Yard for engine reversal, causing congestion and delays.
The bypass will:
-
Eliminate engine reversals at Asansol Yard
-
Save 90 minutes per day for nine freight trains
-
Save 30 minutes for eight passenger trains
-
Reduce yard congestion
-
Improve network fluidity in one of eastern India’s busiest corridors
Boosting Capacity and Efficiency
Collectively, the four projects represent a significant investment in maintenance modernisation, line doubling and operational efficiency.
By enhancing depot capacity, increasing corridor throughput and reducing turnaround times, Indian Railways aims to:
-
Improve reliability and punctuality
-
Support freight expansion
-
Enable new passenger services
-
Strengthen logistics connectivity
The latest approvals underscore Railways’ broader strategy to decongest saturated routes, modernise infrastructure and build a high-capacity network capable of supporting India’s growing economic and mobility demands.