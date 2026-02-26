Railways Clears ₹871-Crore Infra Push Across 4 Key Projects

Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of strategic infrastructure projects worth over ₹871 crore across the Northern, Southern and Eastern Railway zones, reinforcing its push to build a high-capacity, future-ready rail network.

The projects focus on modernising coaching maintenance depots, doubling high-density corridors and eliminating operational bottlenecks to enhance both passenger and freight capacity.

Shri Ganganagar: ₹174.26 Crore Coach Maintenance Upgrade

Under Phase-I, Indian Railways has approved ₹174.2644 crore for the development of advanced coach maintenance facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan (North Western Railway).

With the growing introduction of LHB coaches and Vande Bharat trainsets, enhanced maintenance infrastructure has become critical.

Key works include:

Two 600-metre washing lines

Three 650-metre stabling lines

Two pit lines

One wheel lathe line

A 650-metre engine escape line

A 120m × 24m sick line shed

Over Head Equipment (OHE) installation

Automatic Coach Washing Plant

Synchronized jacks, forklifts and 25-tonne EOT cranes

The facility is expected to increase maintenance capacity by six additional rakes per day, improving rake turnaround and enabling new train services.

Lalgarh Depot Expansion: ₹139.68 Crore

To support expanding Vande Bharat and LHB services in the Bikaner region, Railways has sanctioned ₹139.6820 crore under Phase-II for augmenting coaching maintenance facilities at Lalgarh.

With limited expansion scope at Bikaner, Lalgarh will be developed into a modern maintenance hub.

The sanctioned works include:

A 600-metre washing line

Covered shed over four washing lines

Sick line extension (120m × 16m)

1,000 sq m service building

Retractable OHE installation

Two synchronized coach lifting systems

Two Automatic Coach Washing Plants

Two 25-tonne EOT cranes

The upgrade will enhance readiness for additional Vande Bharat trainsets and improve reliability and turnaround times.

Kerala Corridor Doubling: ₹450.59 Crore

In Southern Railway, a ₹450.59 crore project has been approved for doubling the 21.10-km Turavur–Mararikulam section on the Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor in Kerala.

The corridor handles heavy passenger traffic and port-linked freight.

The doubling will:

Allow nine additional passenger trains per day in each direction

Enable freight growth of 2.88 million tonnes per annum

Reduce freight train detention by 17–19 minutes

Cut passenger train delays by 12–15 minutes

Improve connectivity to Cochin Port

The project will ease congestion, enhance punctuality and support regional economic growth.

Kalipahari Bypass: ₹107.10 Crore Decongestion Plan

In Eastern Railway, a ₹107.10 crore sanction has been issued for a 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line in West Bengal.

Currently, trains between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway must enter Asansol Yard for engine reversal, causing congestion and delays.

The bypass will:

Eliminate engine reversals at Asansol Yard

Save 90 minutes per day for nine freight trains

Save 30 minutes for eight passenger trains

Reduce yard congestion

Improve network fluidity in one of eastern India’s busiest corridors

Boosting Capacity and Efficiency

Collectively, the four projects represent a significant investment in maintenance modernisation, line doubling and operational efficiency.

By enhancing depot capacity, increasing corridor throughput and reducing turnaround times, Indian Railways aims to:

Improve reliability and punctuality

Support freight expansion

Enable new passenger services

Strengthen logistics connectivity

The latest approvals underscore Railways’ broader strategy to decongest saturated routes, modernise infrastructure and build a high-capacity network capable of supporting India’s growing economic and mobility demands.