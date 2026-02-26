Left Menu

Escalation at the Durand Line: Afghan-Pakistani Tensions Flare

Afghan and Pakistani militaries have exchanged fire near the Durand Line following recent airstrikes. Afghanistan claims Pakistan targeted civilian areas, while Pakistan defends its actions as responses to provocations. Tensions have been high for months, with peace talks failing to resolve ongoing disputes, and sporadic violence continuing.

  • Afghanistan

Afghan military authorities announced a series of retaliatory strikes against Pakistan on Thursday, in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's border regions. Afghan officials described the situation as 'heavy clashes' erupting along the Durand Line, a disputed border.

Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan government spokesman, highlighted ongoing 'large-scale offensive operations' aimed at Pakistani military sites. The Pakistani military has yet to officially respond, but local reports indicate that Pakistani forces are counterattacking in response to what they see as 'unprovoked' aggression.

This development comes amid escalating tensions over the past months, marked by repeated border skirmishes and failed peace talks. Despite a nominal Qatari-mediated ceasefire, incidents like Sunday's Pakistani airstrike, reportedly resulting in civilian casualties, underscore the fragile nature of peace between the two nations.

