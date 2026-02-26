Delhi to Get AI Boost: Proposal for Centres of Excellence Awaits Approval

In an ambitious move to cement its place at the forefront of artificial intelligence research, the Delhi government has proposed the creation of two AI Centres of Excellence. The proposal, submitted to the Centre, seeks to launch these twin hubs at Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

This initiative forms part of the broader India AI Mission, a significant government effort initiated in March 2024 with a financial outlay of Rs 10,372 crore, to nurture a robust AI ecosystem across the country over five years. Once approved, the Delhi government plans to engage in a tripartite agreement with the universities and the Centre.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invited state proposals to cultivate AI innovation nationwide. Financial support for these centres will derive from the India AI Mission funds. The project aligns with existing AI hubs in institutions like IIT Delhi, Ropar, and Kanpur, aiming to expand AI's footprint in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.