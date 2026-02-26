Telangana's Bold Measures: Caring for Elders and Executive Education

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled plans to introduce legislation in the state assembly's upcoming budget session. The proposed law aims to deduct 10-15% from the salaries of government employees failing to care for their elderly parents.

Simultaneously, an agreement with Harvard University for executive education at the MCR HRD Institute is poised to enhance the skills of state officials. The chief minister confirmed that negotiations have concluded successfully, with Harvard faculty expected to commence sessions in Hyderabad within six months.

This dual initiative of promoting familial responsibility and enhancing administrative competence reflects Telangana's commitment to nurturing both social values and professional acumen in its governance.