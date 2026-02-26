NCERT Textbook Controversy: Supreme Court's Ban Sparks Educational Reform

The Indian Education Ministry has taken decisive action following a Supreme Court ruling halting the dissemination of a controversial NCERT textbook. The Class 8 social science book, which depicted issues of judicial corruption, is now at the center of a legal and educational showdown.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed disappointment over the NCERT's content, promising to ensure accountability for the book's creation. The Supreme Court described the book as part of a larger conspiracy to undermine the judiciary, resulting in a total ban on its publication and distribution.

In response, NCERT has withdrawn the textbook from its website and issued an apology, pledging to rewrite the disputed content with guidance from authorities. As tension mounts, the Ministry is working with other departments to enforce the digital ban effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)