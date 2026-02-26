Left Menu

NCERT Textbook Controversy: Supreme Court's Ban Sparks Educational Reform

The Indian Education Ministry ordered a halt to digital dissemination of a controversial NCERT textbook after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on its Class 8 book depicting judicial corruption. Union Minister Pradhan vowed accountability, and NCERT promised to rewrite it, following harsh court criticism for defaming the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:51 IST
NCERT Textbook Controversy: Supreme Court's Ban Sparks Educational Reform
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Education Ministry has taken decisive action following a Supreme Court ruling halting the dissemination of a controversial NCERT textbook. The Class 8 social science book, which depicted issues of judicial corruption, is now at the center of a legal and educational showdown.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed disappointment over the NCERT's content, promising to ensure accountability for the book's creation. The Supreme Court described the book as part of a larger conspiracy to undermine the judiciary, resulting in a total ban on its publication and distribution.

In response, NCERT has withdrawn the textbook from its website and issued an apology, pledging to rewrite the disputed content with guidance from authorities. As tension mounts, the Ministry is working with other departments to enforce the digital ban effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

 Global
3
Cross-Border Tensions Rise: Pakistan vs Afghan Taliban

Cross-Border Tensions Rise: Pakistan vs Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026