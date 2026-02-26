RailOne App: Revolutionizing Railway Travel with Two Crore Downloads

The RailOne application, introduced by the Railway Ministry, has reached a significant milestone, surpassing two crore downloads within just eight months of its launch. The app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and introduced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 1, 2025, offers an integrated platform for railway passengers.

In recent statements, the ministry highlighted that RailOne has quickly become a trusted tool for passengers, enabling them to book around six lakh tickets daily. This achievement not only underscores its user-friendly design but also its reliability in streamlining rail travel services.

RailOne consolidates essential services including reserved and unreserved ticket booking, platform tickets, and train inquiries, providing a seamless digital gateway. This rapid adoption among users marks a significant step in the digital transformation of railway services in India.