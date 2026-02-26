Left Menu

Anil Ambani Under Scrutiny: Multi-Crore Fraud Probes Widen

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, faced extensive questioning from the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged multi-billion bank fraud linked to Reliance Communications. The investigation follows allegations of money laundering through offshore entities. Ambani's assets have been seized, and further inquiries continue as a special investigation team monitors the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:26 IST
Enforcement Directorate officials extensively questioned Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani for over nine hours on Thursday concerning an alleged multi-billion bank fraud and money laundering case related to his company, RCOM.

Ambani, aged 66, was interrogated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation is centered around alleged financial misdoings amounting to over Rs 40,000 crore through subsidiaries and offshore entities.

The probe also involves previous allegations of loan fraud against Yes Bank and the Bank of Baroda. Notably, Ambani's assets have been targeted, with his Mumbai residence recently attached under anti-money laundering laws as inquiries continue.

