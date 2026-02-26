North West Declares 2026 Year to Fix Local Government

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has declared 2026 the “year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy,” unveiling a reform-focused agenda aimed at restoring municipal functionality, strengthening oversight and accelerating inclusive economic growth.

Delivering the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Mahikeng on Thursday, Mokgosi said the province would intensify efforts to tackle unemployment, poverty and inequality, while consolidating democratic gains three decades after the adoption of South Africa’s Constitution.

Invoking the legacy of Sol Plaatje, the Premier called for ethical leadership, accountable governance and tangible service delivery to communities.

Local Government Reform at the Core

Mokgosi placed municipal reform at the centre of the provincial programme, stressing that functional local government is essential for reliable service delivery and investor confidence.

He highlighted measurable progress in audit outcomes across departments and municipalities:

Nine of eleven provincial departments received unqualified or clean audits in the latest audit cycle.

Municipalities such as Moses Kotane, Taung and JB Marks improved from qualified to unqualified audit opinions.

Disclaimer audit outcomes dropped sharply from nine municipalities in 2020/21 to just one (Ditsobotla) in 2024/25.

“We will be dedicating our ongoing efforts in assisting the Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipalities as well as the Moretele Local Municipality to move from unqualified to clean audit outcomes,” Mokgosi said.

SmartGov Dashboard for Real-Time Oversight

To tighten governance and improve accountability, the province will introduce a SmartGov Monitoring and Evaluation Dashboard from the start of the 2026/27 financial year.

“All our departments will be integrated into a single executive oversight platform that allows real-time tracking of performance, expenditure and service delivery outcomes,” the Premier said.

The system is designed to enhance transparency, detect inefficiencies early and ensure that public funds translate into measurable outcomes.

Targeted Constitutional Interventions

The province will implement Section 154 interventions in struggling municipalities, including Ditsobotla and Matlosana, to strengthen administrative and technical capacity.

Support will focus on:

Waste management

Road maintenance

Financial administration

Service delivery stabilisation

The Departments of Public Works and Roads, as well as Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, will assist these municipalities. Collaboration with SANRAL and farmers’ organisations will also form part of the turnaround strategy.

Addressing Maladministration

Mokgosi confirmed that Section 106 investigations into alleged maladministration at the City of Matlosana, Madibeng and Tswaing have been completed, with remedial action plans already being implemented.

In Matlosana, additional legislative measures are being used to stabilise governance structures and strengthen financial accounting systems.

“These measures are aimed at strengthening administrative stability and financial accountability,” he said.

Energy and Infrastructure Support

To address electricity challenges, Eskom will support municipalities experiencing load reduction issues through energy efficiency and demand management grants.

The Premier emphasised that restoring infrastructure reliability and improving municipal governance are prerequisites for economic revitalisation and private sector investment.

Driving Inclusive Growth

Positioning municipal reform as a foundation for broader economic transformation, Mokgosi said decisive action in 2026 would lay the groundwork for infrastructure delivery, job creation and inclusive growth.

By linking governance reform with economic strategy, the North West provincial government aims to rebuild public trust, improve fiscal discipline and create conditions conducive to sustainable development.