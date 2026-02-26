Latur Man Detained Under MPDA Act for Repeated Crimes

In a significant move to curb criminal activity in Latur, Amol Jyotiram Gambhire, notorious for his involvement in multiple offenses, has been detained for a year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The decision comes after multiple criminal charges were filed against him, including attempt to murder and theft.

Gambhire, aged 26 and a resident of Sikandarpur in Latur tehsil, was taken into custody following approval from the District Magistrate. The move is a response to a police proposal aimed at mitigating local fear and preventing further criminal acts by him.

On February 25, after the detention order was sanctioned in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gambhire was transferred to the central jail, marking a serious crackdown on habitual offenders in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)