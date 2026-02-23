Pastor Arrested for Alleged Conversion Activities in Sikandarpur
A pastor named Jose Thomas was arrested in Sikandarpur for allegedly promoting unlawful religious conversions by offering money and jobs. The police seized religious materials from him. The arrest followed a complaint that Thomas made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and encouraged conversion to Christianity.
- Country:
- India
A pastor was apprehended on Monday in the Sikandarpur area, accused of promoting religious conversions with incentives such as money and jobs, according to authorities.
Police initiated a case against Jose Thomas, aged 47, a resident of Patna, under relevant legal provisions after a complaint was filed by Gautam Gaur. The complaint alleged that Thomas was found in a local house addressing women and children, encouraging conversion to Christianity and making offensive remarks about Hindu gods.
Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh confirmed the arrest and announced the recovery of 124 religious books, a music system, and other items from Thomas's possession. Thomas was reportedly in the area for conversion intentions, having traveled from his current residence in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
