Governor Anandiben Patel Champions Last-Mile Delivery and Infrastructure Excellence in Uttar Pradesh

During a visit to Sonbhadra and Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the importance of reaching government schemes' benefits to every last citizen. At the newly inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vatika, Patel also launched a financial inclusion awareness camp, highlighting the necessity for quality and prompt public infrastructure projects.

Patel urged the revenue department to address outstanding land records swiftly to curb encroachments by mafias. She distributed preschool kits, Ayushman cards, and housing scheme certificates to encourage financial inclusion. The governor emphasized timely utilization of budget allocations for targeted beneficiaries, warning against delays.

In Mirzapur, Patel, the chancellor of state universities, scrutinized ongoing construction at Maa Vindhyavasini University. She engaged with children's educational needs, promoted environmental conservation, and advocated for academic enhancements. Patel called for a skill development centre proposal, focusing on self-employment to nurture student self-reliance.

