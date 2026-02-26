Centre Clears ₹797 Cr Green Hydrogen Jetty at Paradip Port

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) has approved the development of a dedicated jetty with allied infrastructure for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip Port in Odisha, at an estimated cost of ₹797.17 crore.

The project, to be implemented by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, is designed to position Paradip as a major gateway for India’s emerging green energy exports under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

4 MTPA Capacity, Advanced Infrastructure

The proposed facility will have a handling capacity of 4.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will include:

A dedicated liquid cargo jetty

Storage systems for green hydrogen derivatives

Pipelines and transfer infrastructure

Specialized handling equipment

Advanced safety and monitoring systems

The jetty will feature a 279-metre centre-to-centre distance between extreme end dolphins and a dredged depth of 14.3 metres in front of the berth, enabling safe berthing and handling of liquid cargo vessels.

Officials said the infrastructure is being designed to international standards, particularly considering the safety requirements associated with handling green hydrogen and ammonia.

₹159 Crore Capital Support, 24-Month Timeline

Paradip Port Authority will provide 20% capital support, amounting to ₹159.43 crore, during the construction phase. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The BOT model is aimed at attracting private investment while ensuring long-term operational efficiency and risk-sharing.

Boost to National Green Hydrogen Mission

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal described the approval as a significant step toward building future-ready, green port infrastructure.

“This approval is a direct outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s inspiring and decisive leadership in positioning India as a global leader in clean energy. Under his guidance, our ports are being transformed into gateways for green growth, innovation and sustainable logistics,” Sonowal said.

He added that the Paradip green hydrogen jetty will strengthen export logistics, integrate Odisha’s emerging green hydrogen production clusters with global markets, and catalyse investment in eastern India.

Strategic Role in Eastern India’s Energy Ecosystem

The facility is expected to:

Support large-scale export of green hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia

Enhance Paradip Port’s cargo diversification

Attract downstream green energy investments

Generate employment during construction and operations

Strengthen port-led industrial development

To ensure optimal utilisation during the initial growth phase of the green hydrogen sector, the jetty will also handle other liquid cargo, enabling flexible operations and steady revenue streams.

Aligning Ports with Clean Energy Goals

The project aligns with the broader objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to position India as a global hub for production, utilisation and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Officials noted that specialised infrastructure and advanced safety systems will be embedded into the design to handle green energy cargo securely and efficiently, supporting the development of an integrated green hydrogen ecosystem around Paradip.

With a 4 MTPA capacity and modern liquid cargo handling systems, the Paradip green hydrogen jetty marks a key milestone in India’s effort to align maritime infrastructure with its clean energy transition and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.