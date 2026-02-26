Supreme Court Faces Key Decision on Syrian Deportation Protections

The Trump administration has once again turned to the U.S. Supreme Court in its ongoing battle to strip Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from around 6,000 Syrians currently residing in America. This emergency plea follows a November ruling that halted the administration's plans, which they argue should be reconsidered by the higher court.

Established to shield migrants from countries affected by war or disasters, TPS has long been a point of contention. While the Trump administration claims the program's overuse, advocates argue its necessity amid ongoing dangers in origin countries. A recent U.S. judge's ruling favored stopping TPS from being ended for nations like Syria, Ethiopia, and Haiti.

Justice Department officials maintain that lower courts have ignored prior Supreme Court directions, particularly concerning Venezuela's TPS status. Opponents claim revoking TPS would lead to returning migrants to unsafe conditions, with the Supreme Court's decisive response now eagerly awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)