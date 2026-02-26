Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Raees, a man who spent 23 years incarcerated for the murder of his wife and three children, due to insufficient evidence to convict him.

The court highlighted flaws in the criminal justice system, calling for substantial reforms, including more judges and better infrastructure to avoid similar cases.

Despite Raees' release, uncertainties loom as he faces reintegration challenges with his surviving family members, reflecting the prolonged personal toll of his incarceration.

