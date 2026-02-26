Left Menu

Justice Delayed: A 23-Year Ordeal Concluded

The Allahabad High Court acquitted Raees after 23 years in jail for allegedly murdering his family, citing insufficient evidence. The court criticized the justice system and stressed the need for systemic improvements. Although freed, Raees faces new challenges from his estranged family and societal reintegration.

Prayagraj | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:15 IST
Raees
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Raees, a man who spent 23 years incarcerated for the murder of his wife and three children, due to insufficient evidence to convict him.

The court highlighted flaws in the criminal justice system, calling for substantial reforms, including more judges and better infrastructure to avoid similar cases.

Despite Raees' release, uncertainties loom as he faces reintegration challenges with his surviving family members, reflecting the prolonged personal toll of his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

