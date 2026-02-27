Constable Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A constable attached to the emergency police response unit, Dial 112, in Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended following allegations of sexual exploitation by a woman, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident prompted the registration of a case at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur, based on a complaint from a local villager.

Subsequently, the officer, accused of exploitation, was taken into custody. Following a medical examination at the Baldirai community health center, he was presented in court, where a 14-day judicial custody was decreed.

(With inputs from agencies.)