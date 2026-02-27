Left Menu

Constable Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations

A constable in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after a woman accused him of sexual exploitation. The complaint was registered in Sultanpur district, leading to an arrest and judicial custody. The accused was medically examined and appeared in court, resulting in a 14-day custody order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:09 IST
Constable Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A constable attached to the emergency police response unit, Dial 112, in Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended following allegations of sexual exploitation by a woman, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident prompted the registration of a case at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur, based on a complaint from a local villager.

Subsequently, the officer, accused of exploitation, was taken into custody. Following a medical examination at the Baldirai community health center, he was presented in court, where a 14-day judicial custody was decreed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026