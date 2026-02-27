Constable Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations
A constable in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested after a woman accused him of sexual exploitation. The complaint was registered in Sultanpur district, leading to an arrest and judicial custody. The accused was medically examined and appeared in court, resulting in a 14-day custody order.
A constable attached to the emergency police response unit, Dial 112, in Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended following allegations of sexual exploitation by a woman, police confirmed on Thursday.
The incident prompted the registration of a case at the Baldirai police station in Sultanpur, based on a complaint from a local villager.
Subsequently, the officer, accused of exploitation, was taken into custody. Following a medical examination at the Baldirai community health center, he was presented in court, where a 14-day judicial custody was decreed.
