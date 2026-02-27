LSEG's Record Buyback Sparks Investor Optimism Amid AI Concerns

Investors in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) expressed optimism following the company's announcement of a record-breaking £3 billion share buyback. This comes amid ongoing pressures from activist investor Elliott Management, which has called for strategic reviews in the face of AI-related market challenges.

Despite a year-long slump in share value due to AI concerns, LSEG's shares surged by over 9% on the day of the announcement, nearly offsetting recent declines. CEO David Schwimmer emphasized the exclusivity of LSEG's datasets, mitigating AI replacement fears, and announced plans for new AI partnerships.

Shareholders have welcomed the boost in earnings guidance but caution that growth remains a priority. As the clock ticks on Elliott's pressure, the outcome of LSEG's strategic moves in the coming quarters will be critical. Meanwhile, the company also announced a 15% increase in its dividend, further bolstering investor sentiment.

