Viresh Borkar's Crusade: A Battle to Save Goa

Viresh Borkar, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA, ended his six-day hunger strike after the Goa government vowed to withdraw proposals sanctioned under a contentious law. Despite the protest's end, Borkar's fight for Goa continues amidst contentious charges of misconduct during his campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar has called off his hunger strike after six days at Azad Maidan. Borkar's protest, aimed at repealing section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act, concluded after the Goa government committed to scrapping sanctioned proposals in his constituency.

Borkar, who represents the St Andre Assembly, ended the fast following a meeting with North Goa collector Ankit Yadav. The latter delivered a letter canceling all projects approved under the contentious section 39A of the TCP Act in St Andre. Addressing reporters after the resolution, Borkar reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Goa's interests.

The protest, however, took a controversial turn earlier when Borkar, along with 28 others, was accused of stealing documents and items from the Town and Country Planning Department during a demonstration. Despite these allegations, Borkar maintains the charges are baseless, citing police presence and CCTV surveillance during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

