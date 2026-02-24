Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

The Mizoram Assembly has taken a monumental step by unanimously passing an amendment to the 'Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act' originally enacted in 2014. The revised law, spearheaded by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his role as the Minister for Law and Judicial Affairs, seeks to overhaul traditional marriage, divorce, and inheritance practices.

A pivotal element of the amendment is the outright ban on polygamy or bigamy, adhering to the national Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. This aligns state law with national standards, thereby criminalizing the practice of polygamy. The law also enhances women's property rights post-divorce, allowing them to claim up to 50% of jointly acquired assets during the marriage.

Additionally, the amendment introduces significant changes for Mizo women marrying outside their community. Such unions will result in the forfeiture of their Mizo status and the ineligibility of their children to claim Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. These transformative changes signal a move towards modernizing and safeguarding women's rights within Mizoram.

