Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

The Mizoram Assembly passed a bill amending the 'Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act' from 2014. The new legislation, introduced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, bans polygamy and enhances women's property rights, aligning state law with national regulations and redefining marriage practices, especially concerning inter-community unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation
The Mizoram Assembly has taken a monumental step by unanimously passing an amendment to the 'Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act' originally enacted in 2014. The revised law, spearheaded by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his role as the Minister for Law and Judicial Affairs, seeks to overhaul traditional marriage, divorce, and inheritance practices.

A pivotal element of the amendment is the outright ban on polygamy or bigamy, adhering to the national Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. This aligns state law with national standards, thereby criminalizing the practice of polygamy. The law also enhances women's property rights post-divorce, allowing them to claim up to 50% of jointly acquired assets during the marriage.

Additionally, the amendment introduces significant changes for Mizo women marrying outside their community. Such unions will result in the forfeiture of their Mizo status and the ineligibility of their children to claim Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. These transformative changes signal a move towards modernizing and safeguarding women's rights within Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

