Supreme Court Orders Rehabilitation for Haldwani Railway Land Encroachers

The Supreme Court has ruled that over 5,000 families occupying railway land in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, have no legal right to remain and must vacate for a planned expansion project. The ruling indicates authorities need to assess family eligibility for Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and assist in completing applications.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlighted safety concerns, urging expedient action. Local officials were directed to coordinate with families, ensuring those eligible for PMAY can apply by March 31. The court mandated a status report on this process, underlining its commitment to humane relocation efforts.

The court also emphasized collaboration between state authorities and the Railways for rehabilitating displaced families. Over 50,000 people, predominantly Muslims, live on the disputed land, and the court highlighted the urgency of finding alternative housing solutions to avoid displacing such a large population overnight.