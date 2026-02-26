Left Menu

Tribal Youths Turn to BJP: A Divisive Shift in Gujarat's Political Landscape

Tribal youths from Gujarat join BJP, distancing from AAP and Congress, as claimed by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi at an event celebrating tribal pride. This shift signifies a broader political realignment, with over 700 leaders switching allegiance. The event highlighted social service and community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dediapada | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political realignment, several tribal youths from Gujarat have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a shift away from the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. This was highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the 'Adivasi Gaurav Abhivadan Samaroh' held in Dediapada, Narmada district.

Sanghavi told the media that these young leaders have distanced themselves from ideologies that have historically diverted Adivasis from mainstream societal development. The tribal youths gathered in large numbers at Khokhra Umar Cricket Ground, underscoring their commitment to social service and community progress.

The event also honored Ganpatsinh Vasava as the new President of the Gujarat Pradesh Adijati Morcha. Vasava, a former assembly speaker and tribal development minister, has actively worked on various initiatives, including laws against fake tribal certificates and securing funding for community projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

