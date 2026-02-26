Left Menu

BJP's Bold Strategy Against Infiltration: A Political Game-Changer in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserts BJP's commitment to uprooting infiltration in West Bengal, emphasizing its impact on demographic changes. At a rally in Bihar, Shah launched SSB projects and announced a high-powered committee to assess vulnerable areas. He highlighted BJP's challenge to Trinamool Congress in the upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged the BJP's resolve to tackle infiltration issues in West Bengal ahead of the approaching assembly polls. Speaking in Bihar's Araria district, Shah declared the BJP's victory in the elections and stressed the need to address the demographic shifts caused by infiltration.

Shah, while inaugurating projects of the Sashastra Seema Bal valued at Rs 175 crore, outlined the central government's strategy to eliminate infiltration threats. He emphasized that porous borders pose challenges and necessitate new approaches, urging top officials to devise an SOP for such regions.

Amidst criticism, Shah reiterated the BJP's dedication to this cause, mentioning their previous electoral success on this platform in Bihar. He assured the public of continued efforts for national security and the welfare of security personnel, bolstering initiatives such as CAPF Awas Yojana and ensuring support for families of jawans.

