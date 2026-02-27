Left Menu

Gold's Steady Rise Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts

Gold prices remained steady despite a firm dollar and U.S.-Iran progress. It set for seven-month gains, driven by safe-haven demand amidst tariff uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. Price supported by lower U.S. Treasury yields, possibly impacted by hawkish Federal Reserve outlook and ongoing global economic trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:19 IST
Gold's Steady Rise Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, gold maintained its value even as U.S. Treasury yields declined, reducing the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal. This balance offset a strong dollar and progress made in recent U.S.-Iran discussions. Spot gold stabilized at $5,184.69 per ounce by early Friday trading hours.

Continuing a trend for the seventh consecutive month, gold prices rose by over 6% in February, bolstered by uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and rising U.S.-Iran tensions, enhancing its appeal as a safe-haven asset. For April delivery, U.S. gold futures saw an uptick of 0.2% at $5,201.40 per ounce.

Despite indications of a more hawkish Federal Reserve pushing the dollar higher by 0.6% this month, gold held steady due to decreased real yields on U.S. Treasury bonds. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program in Geneva remained inconclusive, keeping geopolitical risks in play even as U.S. Fed policy discussions continue to influence market forecasts.

