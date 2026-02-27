Gold's Steady Rise Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts

On Friday, gold maintained its value even as U.S. Treasury yields declined, reducing the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal. This balance offset a strong dollar and progress made in recent U.S.-Iran discussions. Spot gold stabilized at $5,184.69 per ounce by early Friday trading hours.

Continuing a trend for the seventh consecutive month, gold prices rose by over 6% in February, bolstered by uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and rising U.S.-Iran tensions, enhancing its appeal as a safe-haven asset. For April delivery, U.S. gold futures saw an uptick of 0.2% at $5,201.40 per ounce.

Despite indications of a more hawkish Federal Reserve pushing the dollar higher by 0.6% this month, gold held steady due to decreased real yields on U.S. Treasury bonds. Negotiations over Iran's nuclear program in Geneva remained inconclusive, keeping geopolitical risks in play even as U.S. Fed policy discussions continue to influence market forecasts.