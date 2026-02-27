Left Menu

Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Homicide in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Gumla district, a 62-year-old woman was allegedly killed over accusations of witchcraft. A man was arrested in connection, while another suspect remains at large. The attack, occurring when the victim was en route to a wedding, was allegedly motivated by illness blamed on her supposed black magic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Gumla district, a 62-year-old woman was brutally killed over suspicions of witchcraft, according to local police. The incident took place in the village of Baghima Ambatoli under Palkot Police Station on Wednesday.

Authorities have arrested one man linked to the homicide, revealing that he, alongside a friend, allegedly attacked the woman with an axe while she was heading to a matrimonial ceremony. The body was later disposed of in the Goja forest.

Investigations have unveiled that the accused believed the victim's alleged black magic was responsible for ailments affecting his family. A manhunt is underway for the second suspect who remains at large, as police conduct raids to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

