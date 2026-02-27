Shocking Discovery: Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Unveiling Hidden Crime

In a startling incident, a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in a school washroom while taking her Class 10 board exams in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The birth unveiled a case of sexual assault, leading authorities to take swift action against the accused.

The girl, who complained of severe stomach pain during the exam, was later found in the washroom with her newborn. An emergency response team rushed both the girl and the premature infant to a nearby health facility, where they were declared stable, according to Dr. Prashant Kajave.

A preliminary investigation uncovered that the girl was eight months pregnant. She alleged the assault occurred after meeting a boy at a dance program. The case, now registered under the POCSO Act, has been transferred to Betma police station for further investigation.