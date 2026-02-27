Left Menu

Shocking Discovery: Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Unveiling Hidden Crime

A 17-year-old girl gave birth during her Class 10 exam in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, revealing a sexual assault case. She alleged that a boy, whom she met at a dance event, assaulted her and threatened her into silence. Authorities are investigating the case under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:55 IST
In a startling incident, a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in a school washroom while taking her Class 10 board exams in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The birth unveiled a case of sexual assault, leading authorities to take swift action against the accused.

The girl, who complained of severe stomach pain during the exam, was later found in the washroom with her newborn. An emergency response team rushed both the girl and the premature infant to a nearby health facility, where they were declared stable, according to Dr. Prashant Kajave.

A preliminary investigation uncovered that the girl was eight months pregnant. She alleged the assault occurred after meeting a boy at a dance program. The case, now registered under the POCSO Act, has been transferred to Betma police station for further investigation.

