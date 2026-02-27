Left Menu

Ukrainian Negotiations: Paving the Path to Settlement

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov discussed key issues with U.S. envoys to ensure a productive upcoming trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Russia. The discussions aimed to finalize economic and security matters, emphasizing the importance of substantive dialogue facilitated during talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:22 IST
In a bid to promote peace, top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov recently engaged in critical discussions with U.S. representatives in Geneva, focused on upcoming tripartite dialogues.

Following his talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Umerov met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, assessing progress and strategizing future steps.

Key priorities include solidifying economic and security frameworks, aiming to ensure the next trilateral discussions, including key players from Russia, proceed substantively.

