Ukrainian Negotiations: Paving the Path to Settlement

In a bid to promote peace, top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov recently engaged in critical discussions with U.S. representatives in Geneva, focused on upcoming tripartite dialogues.

Following his talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Umerov met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, assessing progress and strategizing future steps.

Key priorities include solidifying economic and security frameworks, aiming to ensure the next trilateral discussions, including key players from Russia, proceed substantively.