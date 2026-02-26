Crisis in the Gulf: Geneva Talks Aim to Avert Conflict

The United States and Iran are holding indirect discussions in Geneva, aiming for a breakthrough on Tehran's nuclear program amid a tense military standoff. President Trump seeks a deal during these negotiations hoping to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions and avert potential warfare in the Middle East.

The stakes are high as diplomatic efforts continue, mediated by Oman, after previous talks collapsed due to regional conflicts. Both sides disagree on key issues: Iran's enrichment rights and its missile program remain contentious. Iran's leaders maintain their nuclear activities are peaceful, while US intelligence scrutinizes the potential escalation.

The ongoing negotiations spotlight the broader geopolitical crisis, with consequences that could impact global oil prices and regional stability. As tensions simmer, peace hinges on the willingness of both nations to find common ground and de-escalate the situation.