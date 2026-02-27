Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Bill: Dual Roles for Municipal Leaders

The Maharashtra legislature has passed a bill allowing individuals elected as presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and industrial townships to also hold the position of councillor. Critics argue the bill consolidates power. The proposed change aims to streamline leadership roles and was initially introduced as an ordinance in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:11 IST
Maharashtra's New Bill: Dual Roles for Municipal Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislature has approved a bill that enables those elected as presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and industrial townships, to simultaneously serve as councillors. This legislative amendment aims to clarify that individuals can hold both positions simultaneously, consolidating their leadership roles within the municipal framework.

The bill, which amends the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, and Industrial Townships Act, comes after the state previously issued an ordinance on this matter late last year. With this change, elected officials will have the electoral mandate to hold dual roles, a move the government argues is necessary for effective governance.

Opposition voices, such as NCP's Shashikant Shinde, assert that this bill is a power grab that undermines democratic processes. Whether this legislative change will streamline local governance or centralize too much power remains a topic of debate within Maharashtra's political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026