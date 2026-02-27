Maharashtra's New Bill: Dual Roles for Municipal Leaders
The Maharashtra legislature has passed a bill allowing individuals elected as presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and industrial townships to also hold the position of councillor. Critics argue the bill consolidates power. The proposed change aims to streamline leadership roles and was initially introduced as an ordinance in 2025.
The Maharashtra legislature has approved a bill that enables those elected as presidents of municipal councils, nagar panchayats, and industrial townships, to simultaneously serve as councillors. This legislative amendment aims to clarify that individuals can hold both positions simultaneously, consolidating their leadership roles within the municipal framework.
The bill, which amends the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, and Industrial Townships Act, comes after the state previously issued an ordinance on this matter late last year. With this change, elected officials will have the electoral mandate to hold dual roles, a move the government argues is necessary for effective governance.
Opposition voices, such as NCP's Shashikant Shinde, assert that this bill is a power grab that undermines democratic processes. Whether this legislative change will streamline local governance or centralize too much power remains a topic of debate within Maharashtra's political circles.
