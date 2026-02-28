Leadership Shakeup at Uttarakhand Power Corporation

The Uttarakhand government has decided to remove Prakash Chandra Dhyani from his role as Managing Director of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL). This decision follows a contempt case in the Uttarakhand High Court that directed R Meenakshi Sundaram, Principal Secretary (Energy), to explain procedural compliance issues.

Originally assigned the additional charge of Managing Director on September 10, 2022, Dhyani's role was intended to be temporary until a permanent appointment was made. The recent order has now relieved Dhyani of this additional responsibility. In his stead, Meherban Singh Bisht, an Additional Secretary in the Energy Department, will take over the charge.

The case stems from a contempt petition filed by RTI activist Anil Baluni, which highlighted that Dhyani's appointment conflicted with the 2021 regulations that require candidates for the role to hold an engineering degree. The high court has insisted that the state comply fully with these rules before making any new appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)