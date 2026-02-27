Left Menu

CBI Challenges High Court's Acquittal in Liquor-Policy Case

The CBI has appealed in the Delhi High Court against the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the liquor-policy case. The federal agency argues that the special court overlooked key aspects of the investigation. The discharge came after a special judge criticized the CBI's evidence and investigation methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against a special court's decision to discharge former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other accused, in the high-profile liquor-policy case. This move follows criticism from a special judge regarding the agency's investigation.

The special court's ruling dismissed allegations against Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, citing insufficient evidence presented by the CBI. Notable among those discharged is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha. The court found no substantial basis for the charges laid out by the CBI.

In the appeal, the CBI stated that several important aspects of the investigation were either ignored or inadequately considered. This appeal reflects the agency's concerns over the special court's decision, which undermined its charges against the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excise policy.

