CBI Challenges High Court's Acquittal in Liquor-Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against a special court's decision to discharge former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with other accused, in the high-profile liquor-policy case. This move follows criticism from a special judge regarding the agency's investigation.

The special court's ruling dismissed allegations against Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others, citing insufficient evidence presented by the CBI. Notable among those discharged is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha. The court found no substantial basis for the charges laid out by the CBI.

In the appeal, the CBI stated that several important aspects of the investigation were either ignored or inadequately considered. This appeal reflects the agency's concerns over the special court's decision, which undermined its charges against the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's excise policy.