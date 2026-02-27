3,000+ Youth Rally for Drug-Free Goa Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

In one of the largest anti-drug mobilisations in Goa’s history, more than 3,000 citizens—primarily youth—gathered at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Goa University, Bambolim, for a major event under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).

Organised by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, the rally marked the sixth year of the national anti-drug campaign and reinforced its transformation into a mass movement or Jan Andolan. Thousands more joined virtually, amplifying the call for a drug-free India.

Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Nasha Mukt Goa

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, and Goa’s Minister for Social Welfare Shri Subhash Phal Desai, along with senior officials and community leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Sawant reiterated Goa’s goal of achieving a fully developed “Viksit Goa” by 2037—ten years ahead of the national Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

He declared that building a Nasha Mukt Goa is central to this roadmap and pledged to unite youth, NGOs, spiritual organisations and community stakeholders in the fight against substance abuse.

Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted how NMBA has evolved into a nationwide citizen-driven campaign powered by youth, women, educational institutions and spiritual organisations.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to eliminating substance abuse and building a healthier, empowered India.

Mass Pledge and Youth Mobilisation

The rally featured a large-scale pledge-taking ceremony, both in-person and online, with participants committing to reject substance use and spread awareness within their communities.

Key highlights included:

A vibrant youth rally symbolising collective resolve

Cultural performances by students and youth groups

Felicitation of volunteers, NGOs and campaign partners

Sharing of NMBA success stories

Informative stalls by spiritual organisations, the National Institute of Social Defence, AYUSH, Alcoholics Anonymous, Health and Social Welfare departments

Participants included school and college students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, My Bharat participants, youth clubs, police personnel and civil society groups.

Nationwide Reach and Impact

Launched on 15 August 2020, NMBA initially targeted 272 highly vulnerable districts and has since expanded to cover all districts across India.

According to official data, the campaign has achieved significant national outreach:

Over 25.94 crore people sensitised on substance abuse

More than 9.36 crore youth engaged

Over 6.38 crore women reached

Participation from 16.16 lakh educational institutions

Strategic partnerships with eight major spiritual organisations—including The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, ISKCON, Sant Nirankari Mission and others—have strengthened grassroots mobilisation.

Digital platforms, including the NMBA website and social media channels, continue to facilitate e-pledges, dashboards and awareness resources.

Building Momentum for a Drug-Free India

Recent milestones include the 5th Anniversary celebration in Delhi in August 2025 and a major mobilisation at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in November 2025.

The Goa rally further underscored the growing momentum of NMBA, highlighting youth leadership and community-driven action as central pillars of the campaign.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Goa expressed gratitude to participants and urged citizens—especially young people—to take the online pledge and actively contribute to building a Nasha Mukt Bharat.