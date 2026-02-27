Tragic Incident: College Student Found Dead in Hostel
A female B.Com student named Sanjana Hembrom was discovered dead, hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. Police suspect suicide, though no note has been found. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing, with her family now in Ranchi.
- Country:
- India
A distressing incident occurred at a private college where a woman student, Sanjana Hembrom, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, police reported on Friday.
The tragic discovery was made within the Angara police station's jurisdiction on Thursday night. The deceased, a first-year B.Com student hailing from Saraikela district, was identified as 20-year-old Sanjana Hembrom.
Initial police findings suggest the case may be a suicide, although no note was discovered at the scene. Her body has been transported to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been filed as her parents arrived in Ranchi for further proceedings in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- college
- student
- suicide
- hostel
- investigation
- post-mortem
- Sanjana
- Hembrom
- Ranchi
- police
ALSO READ
Federal Reserve Battles Subpoenas in Powell Investigation
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation
Hillary Clinton Denies Ties with Epstein: A Congressional Investigation Unfolds
WEF President Steps Down Amid Epstein Ties Investigation
Probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar being conducted in professional manner: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department.