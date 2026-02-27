Controversy Erupts Over Land Transfers and Health Issues in Jharkhand Assembly

BJP MLA Devendra Kunwar on Friday called for a high-level investigation into alleged illegal land transfers in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region. Kunwar accused Bangladeshi infiltrators of illegally seizing tribal land in violation of the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act of 1949, necessitating urgent attention.

In other assembly discussions, Health Minister Irfan Ansari assured that an ongoing probe into the cases of five children who tested HIV positive post-blood transfusion in Chaibasa would soon yield a report. Opposition members criticized the government's delay, demanding the findings be presented promptly.

The assembly also witnessed debates on displacement due to anti-encroachment drives, central fund requests, and grant demands, highlighting the multifaceted challenges facing the state government in addressing tribal rights, healthcare, and financial management.