Unwanted Pursuit: Tourist's Experience Sparks Police Action in Mumbai

A foreign traveler in Mumbai, Ines Faria, has raised alarm bells after publicly sharing a harassment ordeal on social media. Faria, who has been exploring India for two months, posted a video on Instagram showing two men persistently trailing her and demanding photos despite repeated refusals.

The disconcerting incident, which unfolded in the bustling streets of south Mumbai, captured the attention of local authorities. The police have since registered a case of stalking against the unknown men, although their identities remain undetermined as investigations continue.

The experience, a first for Faria during her Indian travels, has stirred discussions about visitor safety. Mumbai police have assured that they are committed to taking appropriate legal actions while working diligently to apprehend the accused parties involved.