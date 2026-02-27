Poland's Nuclear Dilemma: Balancing European and U.S. Alliances

Poland expresses skepticism regarding France's role in a potential European nuclear-deterrence initiative, viewing the United States as its sole credible nuclear ally, stated a top security adviser to President Karol Nawrocki.

When German Chancellor Friedrich Merz opened discussions with France about a continental deterrent, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged talks with France but seeks detailed plans before committing to any European program.

Slawomir Cenckiewicz, head of Warsaw's National Security Bureau, prioritizes NATO's nuclear-sharing program to counter Russian threats and doesn't believe in French control over nuclear weapons, advocating for allied decisions on deploying nuclear arms.

Cenckiewicz highlighted the U.S.'s constant military advancements as a critical factor for Poland's security, despite political tensions under President Donald Trump causing unease in Europe. French officials insist that Paris does not aim to replace the U.S. or NATO.

Poland faces a political divide on security policy, with Tusk supporting deeper EU integration and President Nawrocki aligning with transatlantic and NATO connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)