Sweden's military has intercepted a suspected Russian drone off its southern coast, coinciding with NATO exercises involving a French aircraft carrier docked in Malmö. The Swedish naval ship observed the drone during a routine patrol in the Öresund strait, prompting swift countermeasures, which disrupted the device's contact.

The French nuclear-powered carrier Charles de Gaulle was part of NATO exercise activities in Malmö, close to Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. The drone's presence near the carrier led to its detection and handling by integrated Swedish security forces, although the device maintained a distance of over 10 kilometers from the vessel.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson cited a potential Russian violation of airspace, meshing with Russian naval presence in the waters. However, Russian officials dismissed the claim as absurd. Meanwhile, Western agencies continue to link Russia to acts of sabotage across Europe as part of a disruptive campaign since 2022.