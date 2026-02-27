Left Menu

Supreme Court Advances Farmers Grievances Resolution at Shambhu

The Supreme Court has tasked a high-powered committee to submit a report on resolving farmer grievances at the Shambhu border. The protest, driven by demands like MSP guarantees, led to significant disruptions. The court aims to resolve the issue amicably with the committee's sealed recommendations.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a high-powered committee to deliver a report addressing the grievances of farmers who protested at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana in 2024.

Farmers, demanding legal guarantees on minimum support prices for their produce, had previously caused significant disruptions, but the blockade has since been cleared.

Headed by former judge Nawab Singh, the committee's upcoming recommendations are expected to guide further actions by the authorities. The Supreme Court emphasizes the need to avoid politicizing the issue and seeks a quick resolution.

