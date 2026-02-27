Chinese Embassy Raises Security Alert for Citizens in Israel

The Chinese embassy in Israel issued a warning on Friday, advising Chinese nationals living in the country to bolster their security precautions amid increasing risks in the Middle East.

In a statement, the embassy urged citizens to keep abreast of information from Israeli authorities and limit travel unless absolutely essential. This comes as the geopolitical climate grows tense.

Earlier the same day, China advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and urged those already in the country to evacuate promptly, as tensions between Tehran and Washington simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)