Chinese Embassy Raises Security Alert for Citizens in Israel
The Chinese embassy in Israel has urged its citizens to enhance security measures due to heightened risks in the Middle East. The embassy advises staying informed through Israeli updates and restricting travel. Concurrently, China recommends its nationals evacuate Iran amid escalating tensions with the US.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:43 IST
The Chinese embassy in Israel issued a warning on Friday, advising Chinese nationals living in the country to bolster their security precautions amid increasing risks in the Middle East.
In a statement, the embassy urged citizens to keep abreast of information from Israeli authorities and limit travel unless absolutely essential. This comes as the geopolitical climate grows tense.
Earlier the same day, China advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and urged those already in the country to evacuate promptly, as tensions between Tehran and Washington simmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
