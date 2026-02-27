Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Speed and Certainty in Insolvency Code

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of speed, certainty, and creditor-driven decisions within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Highlighting the potential for exploitative litigation, the court stressed the need to limit judicial intervention. This approach preserves economic value and ensures robust insolvency processes, preventing delay and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Speed and Certainty in Insolvency Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed the principles embedded within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, emphasizing its role in fostering speed and certainty through creditor-driven decisions. The judgment highlighted potential misuse by unsuccessful bidders attempting to challenge commercial decisions as procedurally flawed.

The court's bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, cautioned against expanding judicial review beyond the IBC's narrow boundaries, citing that undue delay can lead to a loss of economic value for stakeholders. The court underscored the IBC's aim to avoid protracted litigation by maintaining strict compliance and finality.

By instituting a creditor-driven process and curtailing excessive judicial intervention, the IBC marks a shift from a court-centric insolvency resolution model. This framework ensures that insolvency remains a predictable, market-driven process, preserving economic stability and realizing the IBC's core objectives.

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

Trinamool Congress Announces Rajya Sabha Candidates

 India
2
Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

Court Verdict Exposes Political Power Struggle in Delhi

 India
3
Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

Heroin Trafficking Ring Busted at Imphal Airport

 India
4
MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

MCD Recovers Crores: West Delhi Hotel Clears Tax Dues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026