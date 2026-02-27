Bill Clinton Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes During House Hearing

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, addressing the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, firmly denied any awareness of criminal activities linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton asserted he would have avoided traveling on Epstein's plane if he had any suspicions.

'I know what I did, and, more importantly, what I didn't do,' Clinton emphasized in his prepared statement, maintaining his innocence and lack of involvement in any wrongdoing.

Clinton's remarks came in response to ongoing inquiries following Epstein's conviction and subsequent death, as legislative bodies seek clarification on high-profile individuals associated with Epstein.