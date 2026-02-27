Left Menu

The Vindication of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia: Aam Aadmi Party's Day in Court

Aam Aadmi Party leaders celebrate the court discharge of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case. The decision, seen as a victory for truth, was hailed as a reaffirmation of constitutional values. AAP members argue it proves their leaders' honesty against BJP allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:40 IST
Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed triumph on Friday following the judicial discharge of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy Manish Sisodia in an excise policy lawsuit. The verdict was met with declarations of a win for truth and constitutional values.

Manish Sisodia, addressing supporters on X, labeled the court's decision as a testament to their integrity amidst BJP's assertions. "Despite persistent efforts by BJP and allies to taint our reputation, it stands proven that Kejriwal and I remain unwaveringly honest," he stated. The court dismissed charges against the two, along with 21 others, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

AAP members, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, maintain that the case was a deliberate effort to tarnish the party's image. Singh highlighted the arrest periods endured by party leaders as part of a broader conspiracy. Echoing this sentiment, AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh celebrated the ruling as a triumph for truth, citing the phrase 'Satyamev Jayate'.

