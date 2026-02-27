Delhi Police Honors 88 Retirees with Honorary Ranks

In a ceremonial event held at the Delhi Police headquarters, 88 retiring officers were awarded honorary ranks as a gesture of appreciation for their years of service. Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha presided over the event, highlighting the department's commitment to recognizing outstanding dedication.

This initiative, known as the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme, was introduced with the sanction of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The program provides honorary promotions from constable up to sub-inspector at the time of retirement, celebrating the contributions of those who have served the force.

During this latest ceremony, nine personnel were elevated from head constable to assistant sub-inspector, 24 from assistant sub-inspector to sub-inspector, and 55 from sub-inspector to inspector. Commissioner Golchha encouraged retirees to continue playing a crucial role in mentoring younger officers, emphasizing the importance of upholding departmental values. The event was attended by senior officers and family members.

