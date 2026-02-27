U.S. Embassy Authorizes Non-Essential Personnel Departure Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is permitting non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel due to safety concerns amidst escalating risks of military conflict with Iran. This decision comes as U.S. military presence in the Middle East increases, with ongoing negotiations on Iran's nuclear program showing no progress.
The United States Embassy in Jerusalem has announced that non-emergency government personnel and their families will be allowed to leave Israel, citing safety concerns amidst mounting tensions over a potential military conflict with Iran.
Although the embassy has not specified the exact nature of these safety risks, the decision for "authorized departure" grants affected personnel the option to leave the region. This measure is not as stringent as the "ordered departure" recently instituted for some personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.
With one of its largest military deployments in the Middle East, the U.S. is currently engaged in negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program. However, talks concluded without a breakthrough, while Iran has warned of retaliation against American bases if provoked, potentially involving Israel in a broader conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
